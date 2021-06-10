Biden intervention in N.Ireland Brexit row significant -Irish PM
- Ireland
U.S. President Joe Biden's intervention in the disagreement between Britain and the European Union over how to implement Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trade rules is a significant development, Ireland's prime minister said on Thursday.
"The intervention from Joe Biden's administration is significant but also from my perspective, represents a lot of common sense," Micheál Martin told the Newstalk radio station.
"I think the U.S. are saying 'sort out this issue, we're very clear from a United States perspective that the Good Friday Agreement, peace on the island is an absolute imperative and that the protocol is a contributor to that. You've signed up to it, adhere to it'."
