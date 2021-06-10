China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-06-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 13:04 IST
China passed a law to counter foreign sanctions on Thursday, according to state television CCTV.
The bill underwent a secret first review in April and was passed by China's top legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC) standing committee on Thursday after a second review.
