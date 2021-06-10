Cornish 'mizzle' forces Johnson to change Biden meeting venue
English mist and rain forced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to change the planned venue for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, a U.S. official said.
The location has been changed due to weather, the official said, after rainy mist - known as "mizzle" by locals - enveloped the sandy beaches and ragged coastline of the southern English county of Cornwall.
