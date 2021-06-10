Left Menu

European Parliament turns up heat on Czech PM over conflicts of interest

The European Parliament has called for a halt in EU funding to the business empire of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis due to what it called conflicts of interests.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 10-06-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:04 IST
European Parliament turns up heat on Czech PM over conflicts of interest
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The European Parliament has called for a halt in EU funding to the business empire of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis due to what it called conflicts of interests. Babis' firms are among the EU's largest recipients of farming subsidies, mostly payments given to farmers per unit of land, but also investment subsidies disbursed by national authorities and reimbursed from EU money. He says he has shifted his assets to trust funds, meeting legal obligations.

The parliament's resolution does not lead to any direct action but calls on the European Union's executive, the European Commission, to take a further look at the situation and potentially even start procedures that could halt funding to the Czech Republic. In Wednesday's vote, 505 lawmakers supported the resolution from the 690 participating, 30 were against and 155 abstained.

"(The EP) insists that further disbursement of funds, either from the EU or Czech national budget, to the companies ultimately controlled by Prime Minister Babis or Members of the Czech government must be halted until the cases of conflict of interests are fully resolved," the resolution said. A European Commission audit released in April determined Babis was still in control of the Agrofert group through the trust funds and therefore in conflict of interest.

Babis built up a conglomerate of farming, chemicals, media and other firms in the past decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021