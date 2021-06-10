Yediyurappa is doing good job, will continue as CM: BJP National Gen Secy

Amid speculations of leadership change in Karnataka, BJP National General Secretary in-charge of the state, Arun Singh on Thursday ruled out replacing the Chief Minister and asserted that B S Yediyurappa will continue in the top post.

''Yediyurappa is the Chief Minister, he is doing a good job and will remain the Chief Minister.

He has done a good job during the COVID situation, all the Ministers and the party- everyone have done a good job,'' Singh said.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, he said no discussions have happened at the high command level regarding seeking resignation from the Chief Minister.

''Yediyurappa is doing a good job as the CM, he is working hard along with Ministers and legislators, organisation is also functioning well..

he (Yediyurappa) will continue (as CM),'' he said as he termed talks about replacing CM, also state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel as ''rumour'' and ''imaginary''.

Speculations have been rife for some time now that efforts were on, by a section of the ruling BJP to exert pressure for unseating Yediyurappa.

Amid reports, Yediyurappa on Sunday said he will continue in the top post as long as the BJP high command has confidence in him, and he had no confusion about it.

Responding to a question on Yediyurappa's statement, Singh said, the Chief Minister as a loyal party worker has expressed his faith in the leadership.

''.. our high command is such that everyone, whether it is state presidents, Chief Ministers and leaders, have faith in the high command.

On open statements being made by some MLAs and leaders against the state leadership and the CM, Sing said no one should make such public statements, and explanations will be sought from those who have indulged in such activities.

''If one has any issues, they can talk to me when I go there, but no one should make a public statement,'' he said.

Leaders like MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MLC A H Vishwanath, have been embarrassing the government with their statements, Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar recently got added to the list.

To a query on MLAs indulging in signature campaigns, Sing said the legislators should work for the welfare of the people of their constituency.

''If any legislator has any grievances, I'm visiting the state and will hear them,'' he said.

Following a series of political statements regarding attempts to replace Yediyurappa, his political secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya had claimed of having a letter signed by more than 65 legislators in favour of the Chief Minister.

However, Yediyurappa and state leadership had asked MLAs not to indulge in signature campaigns and instead focus on COVID management in their respective constituencies.

Singh said he is likely to visit Karnataka for three days some time next week, while giving no clarity whether a legislature meeting will be convened during the visit.

''..will see after going there,'' he said.

This is even as some BJP legislators are said to be pushing for convening a legislature party meeting, pointing at certain decisions taken by the government, its functioning, handling of the COVID crisis and alleged instances of corruption, among others.

