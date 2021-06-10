Left Menu

MP: Cops give out tricolour badges to encourage citizens to get vaccinated

In a bid to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the police in Prithvipur town of Madhya Pradeshs Niwari district distributed tricolour badges with the message, I am a true patriot, as I got administered corona vaccine, to those who had taken the jab, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Niwari | Updated: 10-06-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:36 IST
MP: Cops give out tricolour badges to encourage citizens to get vaccinated
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the police in Prithvipur town of Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district distributed tricolour badges with the message, ''I am a true patriot, as I got administered corona vaccine,'' to those who had taken the jab, an official said on Thursday. People who hadn't taken the vaccine were handed a poster showing a skull with the message "I am not vaccinated, stay away from me", the official said.

"During a roko-toko abhiyan (checking drive) on Tuesday, we gave out tricolour badges to people with a message I am a true patriot, as I got administered corona vaccine, while those who hadn't taken the jab were given a poster stating I am not vaccinated, stay away from me," Prithvipur's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Santosh Patel said.

The whole exercise was carried out to motivate people to take the vaccine and it was not meant to shame them, the official said, adding that the police personnel had not pinned the badges and posters on people and they had done so of their own volition. Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Niwari Anil Jain said while it is good to encourage and raise awareness among people for vaccination, the police should also ensure that citizens don't face any hardship because of these campaigns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021