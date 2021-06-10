Left Menu

PM Modi expresses pain at loss of lives in Mumbai building collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a building collapse in Mumbai and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:43 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a building collapse in Mumbai and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Eight children and three adults were killed and seven other injured after two floors of a three-storey building collapsed on an adjoining single-storey house in Malwani area of Mumbai, officials said on Thursday. In a condolence message from the prime minister, his office tweeted, ''Pained by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a structure in Malad West, Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest.'' A sum of Rs 50,000 would be provided to each of the injured, Modi said.

