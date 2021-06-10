AICC panel set up to resolve factionalism in Punjab submits report to Sonia Gandhi
A three-member AICC panel set up to end factionalism in the Punjab Congress submitted its report to party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, sources said.
The panel chaired by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and comprising AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal has suggested accommodating all sections, castes and regions in the revamped party unit.
Though no major changes have been recommended at the top level, sources said the panel has said that Navjot Singh Sidhu should be ''suitably accommodated'' in the revamp.
Sources said his name is doing the rounds for elevation as deputy chief minister of Punjab.
The decision will be taken by Gandhi.
The panel earlier held deliberations with a number of leaders from the state ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state.
