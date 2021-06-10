TN CM announces solatium to kin of pregnant woman killed in ambulance mishap

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Rs 5 lakh solatium to the kin of a pregnant woman, who died when the ambulance she was travelling in hit a roadside tree in Kallakurichi district on Thursday.

Also, the chief minister announced Rs 3 lakh each as relief to the family of two of the 23-year old woman's relatives who also lost their lives in the accident.

The pregnant woman Jayalakshmi of Sorapattu was being taken in an ambulance to the Kallakurichi government general hospital from the Pudupattu Primary Health Centre, along with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, when the accident occurred.

While proceeding to the hospital early on Thursday, one of the tyres of the ambulance burst and the driver, losing control of the vehicle, rammed it into a tree, said police.

Jayalakshmi, said to be nine months pregnant, died on the way to the hospital.

Expressing grief over the unfortunate death of Jayalakshmi and her two relatives in the accident, chief minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of Jayalakshmi and Rs 3 lakh each to the family of her two relatives.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the CM said he has directed the officials to ensure the entire benefits of the insurance policies reaches the victims' kin.

