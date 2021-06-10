Left Menu

Latvia strips legal immunity from MP accused of spying for Russia

A coalition of five small parties barred Harmony from forming a government in 2018, despite its general election victory in the country of 1.9 million. The chair of the National Security Committee, Maris Kucinskis, told Reuters prosecutors had outlined to parliamentarians, at a behind-closed-doors meeting on Thursday, their suspicions about Adamsons, describing him as spying for Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:52 IST
Latvia strips legal immunity from MP accused of spying for Russia
  • Country:
  • Latvia

Latvia's parliament voted to strip an opposition MP of immunity from prosecution on Thursday after he was accused of spying for Russia, without specifying details of the charges against him.

Sixty-nine members of the 100-seat parliament voted to grant prosecutors the right to charge, question, search or arrest Janis Adamsons, from the left-leaning, pro-Russia Harmony party, in an investigation of spying for a foreign country. Adamsons told parliament before the vote he had not been informed of the prosecutor's suspicions.

"Honestly, I don't feel I have sinned," he said. Once part of the Soviet Union but now a member of both NATO and the European Union, Latvia is seen by many as a bulwark against Russia in an increasingly hostile relationship between the West and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian speakers make up a bit more than a third of the population. A coalition of five small parties barred Harmony from forming a government in 2018, despite its general election victory in the country of 1.9 million.

The chair of the National Security Committee, Maris Kucinskis, told Reuters prosecutors had outlined to parliamentarians, at a behind-closed-doors meeting on Thursday, their suspicions about Adamsons, describing him as spying for Russia. "The prosecutors presented serious grounds to launch the investigation", Kucinskis added.

Latvia's General Prosecutor's office declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021