Left Menu

UP CM Adityanath calls on Amit Shah; likely to meet PM, Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:01 IST
UP CM Adityanath calls on Amit Shah; likely to meet PM, Nadda
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday met senior BJP leader and Union minister Amit Shah here, and is also likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief JP Nadda during his two-day visit, sources said.

While Adityanath will meet PM Modi on Friday, his meeting with Nadda may take place Thursday itself or on Friday, the sources added. Adityanath is visiting Delhi a day after Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who comes from a well-known Brahmin family in Uttar Pradesh, switched over to the BJP.

Adityanath's meeting with the central BJP leadership assumes significance as the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for assembly polls early next year.

BJP's general secretary BL Santhosh had earlier this month visited the state to review the party's preparations for assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021