These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India reports 94,052 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike of 6,148 deaths New Delhi: With Bihar revising its figures and putting the total number of fatalities caused by COVID-19 at 9,429, India reported its highest single-day spike of 6,148 deaths, pushing the toll to 3,59,676, while 94,052 new cases took the tally to 2,91,83,121, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Thursday.

DEL19 CONG-MOILY-INTERVIEW Cong's top leadership must see ideological commitment while promoting leaders: Moily on Jitin's exit New Delhi: A day after Jitin Prasada switched to the BJP, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Thursday said the Congress needs to undergo a ''major surgery'' and not depend just on legacy, asserting that the top leadership must give primacy to ideological commitment while giving responsibility to leaders. Asim Kamal DEL11 PM-BUDDHADEB Dasgupta's diverse works struck chord with all sections of society: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish on Thursday at the death of film director Buddhadeb Dasgupta, and noted that his diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. CAL3 WB-FILM-LD BUDDHADEB National award-winning filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies at 77 Kolkata: Eminent film director Buddhadeb Dasgupta, who had been battling kidney ailments for quite some time, died at his residence here early on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 77. DEL16 CBI-CM CORRUPTION Fresh FIR against former Arunachal Pradesh CM in corruption case New Delhi: The CBI has registered a fresh FIR against former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki for alleged nepotism and corruption related to a contract for construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school boundary wall in Salt Lake area of Kolkata, officials said. DEL12 PM-DINGKO PM Modi condoles demise of Asian Games gold-winning former boxer Dingko Singh New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh and said he was was a sporting superstar who contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. DEL50 ADITYANATH-LD-SHAH UP CM Adityanath calls on Amit Shah; likely to meet PM, Nadda New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday met senior BJP leader and Union minister Amit Shah here, and is also likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief JP Nadda during his two-day visit, sources said.

DEL13 RAHUL-VACCINES Right to life also for those without internet, provide walk-in vaccines for all: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that every person walking into a COVID-19 vaccination centre should get the jab, saying those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life.

BOM4 MH-LD COLLAPSE Mumbai: 11, including 8 children, killed, 7 injured in building collapse Mumbai: Eight children and three adults were killed and seven other people injured after two floors of a three-storey building collapsed on an adjoining single-storey house in Malwani area of Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

DEL40 MEA-INDO-GERMAN-LD SHRINGLA India looks forward to working with Germany for free and open Indo-Pacific: Shringla New Delhi: India is looking forward to working with Germany on the ''convergent'' vision of a free and an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday, describing the country as one of New Delhi's most important friends in the European Union.

DEL22 BIZ-VIRUS-GST-MEET GST Council to meet on Jun 12 to discuss tax cut on COVID essentials, black fungus medicine New Delhi: The all-powerful GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on June 12 to decide on GST rate cut for COVID essentials and black fungus medicine, according to officials.

DEL43 BSF-LD CHINESE NATIONAL Chinese national held by BSF along India-Bangladesh border in WB Kolkata: A Chinese national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal on Thursday, officials said.

LEGAL LEGAL LGD10 DL-HC-SUSHANT-2NDLD MOVIES HC refuses to stay release of films on Rajput's life, says movies not biopic, factual New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of several movies, purportedly based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, including 'Nyay: The Justice' which is scheduled to be released on Friday, saying these films are neither portrayed as biopic nor factual narration of what transpired in his life.

FOREIGN FGN7 VIRUS-US-INDIA-VACCINES India will receive a share of 80 million US vaccines through COVAX: State Dept official Washington: India will be receiving a share of the 80 million (8 crores) unused COVID-19 vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing programme that President Joe Biden has announced, according to a senior State Department official. By Lalit K Jha FGN28 PAK-POK-POLLS Pakistan to hold legislative assembly polls in PoK on July 25 Islamabad: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's top election official announced on Thursday to hold the general election for the legislative assembly on July 25, despite appeals to postpone the polls for two months due to the threat of resurgence of the coronavirus.

By Sajjad Hussain MA MA

