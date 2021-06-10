Left Menu

Biden not looking to lecture Johnson on N.Ireland, official says

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:34 IST
Biden not looking to lecture Johnson on N.Ireland, official says
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. President Joe Biden has not come to Britain to lecture Prime Minister Boris Johnson about Northern Ireland and is not looking to be confrontational or adversarial, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.

"He didn't come here to give a lecture," the official said. "He came here to communicate what he believes very, very deeply about peace in Northern Ireland."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021