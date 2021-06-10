Biden not looking to lecture Johnson on N.Ireland, official says

U.S. President Joe Biden has not come to Britain to lecture Prime Minister Boris Johnson about Northern Ireland and is not looking to be confrontational or adversarial, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.

"He didn't come here to give a lecture," the official said. "He came here to communicate what he believes very, very deeply about peace in Northern Ireland."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)