Biden not looking to lecture Johnson on N.Ireland, official says
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
U.S. President Joe Biden has not come to Britain to lecture Prime Minister Boris Johnson about Northern Ireland and is not looking to be confrontational or adversarial, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.
"He didn't come here to give a lecture," the official said. "He came here to communicate what he believes very, very deeply about peace in Northern Ireland."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northern Ireland
- Ireland
- Britain
- U.S.
- Northern
- Joe Biden
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. downgrades Mexico air safety rating, offers assistance
U.S. FDA may not review new COVID-19 vaccine EUA requests during pandemic
George Floyd's family lobbies Biden for U.S. police reform on anniversary of death
Two moderate Democrats urge Senate Republicans to back U.S. Capitol riot probe
U.S. to boost pipeline cyber protections in wake of Colonial hack