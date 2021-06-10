Left Menu

350,000 people face food 'catastrophe' in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:05 IST
  • Ethiopia

More than 350,000 people are facing catastrophic food shortages in Ethiopia's conflict-ravaged northern Tigray region, according to an analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification released on Thursday.

The alliance of United Nations agencies and aid groups said that if the conflict in Tigray escalated or aid delivery was hampered, most of Tigray's 5.5 million people could face famine. The situation is expected to worsen through September even if aid deliveries are stepped up.

The Ethiopian government denies there are severe food shortages.

