U.S. image among European, Asian partners improves under Biden

The United States' image abroad has improved dramatically since Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as president, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 12 nations, mainly in Europe and Asia, that was released on Thursday. The 2021 survey conducted by the nonpartisan research group found a median of 75% of people had confidence in Biden "to do the right thing regarding world affairs," versus 17% who felt that way about Trump in 2020.

A median of 62% had a favorable view of the United States in 2021, up from 34% last year. Those with an unfavorable view fell to 36% this year from 63% last. These figures are based on Pew's surveys conducted from March 12 to May 26 in 12 countries: Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

Advertisement

"Throughout Donald Trump's presidency, publics around the world held the United States in low regard, with most opposed to his foreign policies," Pew said in a report, adding its surveys found "a significant uptick in ratings for the U.S., with strong support for Biden and several of his major policy initiatives." Surveys in a similar group of 12 countries that included Greece and excluded Belgium suggested Biden's ratings reflected positive assessments of his character and his stands on issues such as climate change and rejoining the World Health Organization, Pew said.

A median of 77% surveyed this year describing Biden as well-qualified to be president compared to 16% who viewed Trump that way during his first year in office. A median of 14% surveyed this year regarded Democrat Biden as dangerous and 13% as arrogant, as compared to 72% who saw Republican Trump as dangerous and 90% as arrogant when surveyed in 2017, the year he took office. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)