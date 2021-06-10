Left Menu

Lockdown may continue in Dakshina Kannada district: Minister

PTI | Managaluru | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The lockdown announced in the wake of Covid-19 spread is likely to be extended by another week in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district from June 14, DK district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday.

He was talking to reporters afterparticipating in a video conference with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, along with deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru and Tumakuru districts.

In all these districts, the test positivity rate was high last week.

The Chief Minister has been requested to extend the lockdown by a week while exempting a few industries, Poojary said.

He said a meeting of MPs and MLAs in the district will be held on Friday to take a decision on the exemptions to be given during the next lockdown.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

