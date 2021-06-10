Human chains formed to demand naming of Navi Mumbai airport after late PWP leader

Amid a proposal to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport after Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, human chains were formed in Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Thursday by hundreds of local residents and project-affected-people to press for their demand to give the name of late PWP leader D B Patil to the project. The human chains were organised by the action committee formed to demand that the airport be named after Patil, who worked for the project-affected people in the Navi Mumbai region. The committee is headed by Dashrath Patil.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the nodal government agency for the airport that is coming up near Panvel, had earlier passed a resolution to name the project after Bal Thackeray. Shiv Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde and party leader have also demanded that the project be named after Thackeray. However, the project-affected people and other local residents have been demanding that the airport be named after Patil, who was a Peasants and Workers' Party (PWP) leader and a parliamentarian.

Those who took part in the human chain protests carried banners and placards by observing all COVID-19 norms. Meanwhile, the BJP also formed a human chain in Alibaug town in Raigad district to press for its demand to give late D B Patil's name to the project. Around 200 BJP workers and leaders took part in the human chain.

