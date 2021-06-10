Maharashtra has recorded more COVID-19 cases than Goa: BJP leader

Left Menu

Senior BJP leader C T Ravi on Thursday defended the handling of the coronavirus situation by the partys government in Goa, saying the next-door Maharashtra -- a state with a population many times bigger -- has recorded more infections and deaths.

Senior BJP leader C T Ravi on Thursday defended the handling of the coronavirus situation by the party's government in Goa, saying the next-door Maharashtra -- a state with a population many times bigger -- has recorded more infections and deaths. Ravi was talking to reporters here after attending a meeting of Goa BJP MLAs with the party's general secretary B L Santhosh.

''Maharashtra has more positive cases, it has more deaths. There is a three-party government in that state,'' he said, when asked about the massive 51 per cent infection positivity rate reported in Goa during the last fortnight. ''The Goa government has handled the pandemic situation properly,'' Ravi claimed.

India is the only country which has manufactured two vaccines in the last one year to fight COVID-19, he added.

Goa convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party Rahul Mhambre ridiculed Ravi's claims.

''@BJP4Goa must have a well informed observer. @CTRavi_BJP compares Goa to Maha'stra. Is he aware Goa had highest positivity rate in India above 51%?'' he tweeted. Goa saw more than 1,000 deaths in a month due to the ''reckless approach'' of chief minister Pramod Sawant, the AAP leader alleged.

