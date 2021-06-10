Prosecutors seek 18-month prison sentence against man who slapped France's Macron

French prosecutors have sought an 18-month prison sentence against Damien Tarel, a 28-year-old medieval martial arts enthusiast filmed this week slapping French President Emmanuel Macron across the face, reported BFM TV on Thursday.

Tarel was in court facing a charge of assault against a public official, an offence that carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a 45,000 euro fine.

Tarel's attack on Macron shocked France and was condemned by all political parties. Macron later described it as an isolated incident and said violence and hate were a threat to democracy.

