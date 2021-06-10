Left Menu

Scindia rubbishes talk of leadership change in MP

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday dismissed the talk of change of guard in Madhya Pradesh, saying Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was doing a good job.Dont know from where this talk of change in Madhya Pradesh government sprang up.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:44 IST
Scindia rubbishes talk of leadership change in MP
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday dismissed the talk of change of guard in Madhya Pradesh, saying Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was doing a good job.

''Don't know from where this talk of change in Madhya Pradesh government sprang up. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is doing a good job amid the coronavirus pandemic for the last 16 months,” the Rajya Sabha member said here.

Scindia, who joined the BJP last year after quitting the Congress, started a three-day tour of Gwalior and Chambal region on Thursday. He met Chouhan and other party leaders in Bhopal over the COVID-19 situation the day before, he said.

''Be it the chief minister, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar or me, we are working together.,'' Scindia said.

On a question about the illegal sand mining in the Chambal river, he said he has always opposed illegal mining, and will ask the government to take stern action against the culprits.

“But those who are paying mining royalty should get protection. If the miners paying royalty carry out illegal mining, they should also face action,” he added.

The BJP government in the state handled the second wave of the pandemic well and preparations are on to combat a possible third wave, Scindia said, adding that vaccination should also take place alongside as ''it is the most powerful weapon against the pandemic''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021