Left Menu

Priyanka slams Centre over rising fuel prices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:54 IST
Priyanka slams Centre over rising fuel prices
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday slammed the Centre over the rising fuel prices and alleged that at a time when the people were grappling with an economic crisis, the government was profiteering through taxation on petroleum and diesel.

Earlier this week, petrol price was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike -- the 21st since May 4 -- took fuel prices across the country to historic highs.

Attacking the Centre over the rising fuel prices, Priyanak Gandhi said in a Facebook post, ''When the country was facing a disaster, people were grappling with an economic crisis, then the government earned Rs 2.5 lakh crore through taxation on petrol and diesel.'' What did the common people get, she asked.

Comparing the prices over a year, Priyanka Gandhi said that on June 6, 2020, petrol was at Rs 71 and diesel Rs 69, while on June 6, 2021, petrol was at Rs 95, diesel was Rs 85.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021