UK PM Johnson greets U.S. President Biden ahead of G7 summit

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay, ahead of the G7 summit. "It's gorgeous, I don't want to go home," Biden said of the seaside view as he walked with First Lady Jill Biden, Johnson and Johnson's wife Carrie.

The two leaders will hold talks before the summit begins on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

