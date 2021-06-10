UK PM Johnson greets U.S. President Biden ahead of G7 summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay, ahead of the G7 summit. "It's gorgeous, I don't want to go home," Biden said of the seaside view as he walked with First Lady Jill Biden, Johnson and Johnson's wife Carrie.

The two leaders will hold talks before the summit begins on Friday.

