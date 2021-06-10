Why Punjab govt not ordering probe into purchase of 'Fateh' kits, asks SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday asked the Punjab government why it is not ordering a probe into the purchase of “Fateh” kits, alleging that the company who supplied these lacked a valid licence and was running from a cold store.

The medical kit containing a pulse oxymeter, thermometer, face masks, a steamer, sanitiser, Vitamin C and zinc tablets and some other medicines is given to Covid patients.

Advertisement

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Balwinder Singh Bhundur in a statement alleged that recent disclosures about a company, which supplied kits worth Rs 26 crore to the Punjab government, indicate that the entire operation was ''fraudulent''. “This is the only reason why the original tender which had been awarded to a company with a six month validity at Rs 837 per kit was re-tendered twice and awarded both times to another firm at inflated prices of Rs 1,226 and Rs 1,338 per kit,'' he said. The MP said it had been ''conclusively found'' that the company was running from a cold store in Ludhiana and dealt in the sale of clothes. ''Moreover, the company does not have a valid licence to supply medical kits,'' he said. Only a free and fair inquiry can nail those responsible for this scam as it is apparent that the firm is a proxy which has been used to earn ill-gotten wealth at the cost of the exchequer, he alleged. The SAD leader said some media reports had ''exposed'' not only the company but the entire tendering process of the Congress government. The Opposition parties--SAD, AAP and the BJP--have been attacking the state government over the alleged irregularities in procurement of the medical kits.

AAP had written to the Lokpal, Punjab, seeking a probe into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)