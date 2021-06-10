Left Menu

Man who slapped Macron given 4 months jail time - BFM TV

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:42 IST
A French court sentenced the man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron across the face to 18 months in jail, with 14 of them suspended, BFM TV reported.

Damien Tarel, a 28-year-old medieval martial arts enthusiast, had earlier acknowledged striking Macron during Macron's visit this week to the southeastern French region of Drome, but told investigators it was not premeditated.

