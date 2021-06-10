Left Menu

Merkel welcomes better COVID-19 situation but Delta variant a worry

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-06-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:09 IST
Merkel welcomes better COVID-19 situation but Delta variant a worry
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that a recent improvement in the number of coronavirus cases in Germany was pleasing but warned that the pandemic was not over and the risk from the Delta variant in Britain was worrying.

"We have a summer ahead that has a lot of possibilities, but we must not be carefree, we must keep looking at the situation very closely," she said after a meeting with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states.

"We are in a race (against the virus) with vaccinations," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021