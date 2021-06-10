‘Vasundhra missing’ posters surface in Jhalawar, promise rewards on her whereabouts info

Posters proclaiming BJP leader Vasundhraja Raje and her MP son Dushyant Singh ''missing'' appeared Thursday morning in the twin cities of Jhalawar and Jhalarapatnam, their home turf, near here.

Former Chief Minister Raje is an MLA from the Jhalrapatan assembly segment in Rajasthan while her son Dushyant Singh is a BJP MP from the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency of the state.

Advertisement

The posters captioned ‘Search for Missing’ carried pictures of the two BJP leaders and read, “Where have both of you gone, leaving residents of entire Jhalawar district alone in these critical corona times?” “Don't be afraid, come back home,” they read and go on to say mockingly, “People What’s there of the people? They will forget it in a day or two.” The posters went on to promise “attractive rewards” to anyone for informing people of the whereabouts of the two representatives.

The sudden surfacing of the posters left the BJP workers in a tizzy and several of them began pulling them off with the help of local police and municipal workers.

BJP president of Jhalawar district unit, Sanjay Jain, termed the episode as a “new low in politics”.

He said the two leaders have been in consistent touch with the officials and the people of their areas and working for them throughout these difficult times.

After the pandemic outbreak, the two leaders have been interacting with officials digitally and making arrangements for people's needs due to which no Covid deaths for the want of medicines and oxygen were reported in the district, he claimed.

Local Congress leader Pramod Sharma, who had contested the parliamentary election against Dushyant Singh, however, supported the poster campaign against the two Scindia scions, terming it as a “public awareness campaign” by local social workers as well as those from his party.

He alleged Raje has not visited her constituency for the last two years.

“She came here only twice -- once immediately after winning the assembly elections and once with her son at the time of filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls, he claimed ''Dushyant Singh too came to his constituency only once but he preferred not to interact with the people,” he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)