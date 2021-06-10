France working with partners on international financing mechanism for Lebanon - Macron
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:06 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he was working with international partners to create a financial mechanism that would ensure key Lebanese public services can continue to work as the country grapples with a severe crisis.
Macron told a news conference he would defend his efforts to push the formation of a government that would lead to reforms and unlock international aid.
