Greenland and Faroe Islands to get more active role in Arctic Council - Danish PM

Greenland and the Faroe Islands will get a more active and prominent role in the Arctic Council when representing the Kingdom of Denmark, the Danish prime minister said on Thursday following a meeting between the three nations.

Greenland and the Faroes Islands are sovereign territories under the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen handling most foreign and security matters for them.

