Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers grill FBI director over 'inaction' ahead of Capitol attack

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday questioned FBI Director Chris Wray over what they said were intelligence failures in the weeks before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told Wray during the oversight hearing that the FBI needs to reckon with "intelligence failures" that left law enforcement ill-prepared for the deadly attack by Donald Trump's supporters.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:35 IST
U.S. lawmakers grill FBI director over 'inaction' ahead of Capitol attack

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday questioned FBI Director Chris Wray over what they said were intelligence failures in the weeks before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told Wray during the oversight hearing that the FBI needs to reckon with "intelligence failures" that left law enforcement ill-prepared for the deadly attack by Donald Trump's supporters. "The FBI's inaction in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 is simply baffling," Nadler said. "It is hard to tell whether FBI headquarters merely missed the evidence — which had been flagged by your field offices and was available online for all the world to see — or whether the Bureau saw the intelligence, underestimated the threat, and simply failed to act."

Wray responded that on Jan. 5 an FBI field office in Virginia issued an explicit warning, sent to U.S. Capitol Police, that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence. Wray added that "almost none" of the 500 people charged so far with participating in the attack had been under FBI investigation previously, suggesting it would have been difficult for the FBI to have monitored them in advance.

"You can be darn sure that we are going to be looking hard at how we can do better, how we can do more, how we can do things differently in terms of collecting and disseminating" intelligence, Wray said. Asked whether the FBI was investigating Trump or his associate Roger Stone, Wray said he could neither confirm nor deny any FBI investigation.

"I'm talking about Mr. Big, Number One," said Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen, referring to Trump. "Have you gone after the people who incited the riot?" Wray responded: "I don't think it would be appropriate for me to be discussing whether or not we are or aren't investigating specific individuals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021