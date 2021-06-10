Left Menu

Denmark agrees to give Greenland front seat at Arctic table

Greenland and the Faroe Islands will get a more active and prominent role in the Arctic Council, a high-level forum of Arctic states, the Danish prime minister said on Thursday following a meeting between the heads of the three nations. Greenland and the Faroes Islands are sovereign territories under the Kingdom of Denmark, but Copenhagen handles most foreign and security matters.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:58 IST
Denmark agrees to give Greenland front seat at Arctic table

Greenland and the Faroe Islands will get a more active and prominent role in the Arctic Council, a high-level forum of Arctic states, the Danish prime minister said on Thursday following a meeting between the heads of the three nations.

Greenland and the Faroes Islands are sovereign territories under the Kingdom of Denmark, but Copenhagen handles most foreign and security matters. "We want to give, on behalf of the Kingdom of Denmark, a more prominent and active role to Greenland and the Faroe Islands regarding the Arctic Council," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press briefing.

The Arctic Council, a high-level forum of eight Arctic states, including the United States and Russia, was established in 1996 to promote cooperation between the members on Arctic issues that are not related to security. Under the new agreement, Greenland would be first to speak at future council meetings, followed by the Faroe Islands and ending with Denmark, while Greenland would also be the main signatory to any declarations.

"We will get a greater and more central role, which has long been the wish in Greenland," said Greenland Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede, who took the helm of the nation's new government in April. The Nordic nations also agreed to establish a new committee consisting of relevant officials from the three countries, aimed at improving cooperation on foreign and security issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021