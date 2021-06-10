Andhra Pradesh CM calls on Union home minister

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and the two leaders are believed to have discussed issues concerning the southern state.

''The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @ysjagan called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah,'' Shah's office said in a tweet.

Earlier, Apna Dal (S) leader and Lok Sabha member Anupriya Patel also met the home minister.

Patel was the Union minister of state for health in the government from 2014 to 2019.

