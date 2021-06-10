Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 23:03 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM calls on Union home minister
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and the two leaders are believed to have discussed issues concerning the southern state.

''The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @ysjagan called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah,'' Shah's office said in a tweet.

Earlier, Apna Dal (S) leader and Lok Sabha member Anupriya Patel also met the home minister.

Patel was the Union minister of state for health in the government from 2014 to 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

