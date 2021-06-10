Rahul takes dig at govt over report on pension rules

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the word ''alethophobia'' on Thursday to take a swipe at the government over its reported decision to amend pension rules.

''Alethophobia -- the fear of truth,'' he wrote on Twitter, citing a news report quoting former intelligence and security officials that the new pension rules are a gag order.

According to the report, the amendment to Rule 8 means that pension can be withheld or withdrawn if the pensioner disobeys the rules and retired officials have to sign an undertaking to this effect.

