Abhishek Banerjee meets lightning victims kin in Hooghly

PTI | Hooghly | Updated: 10-06-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 23:14 IST
Newly appointed Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday met the next of kin of those who died after they were struck by lightning in Hooghly district and handed over compensation to them on behalf of the ruling party.

On the second day of his outreach programme, Banerjee met bereaved families of 11 lightning victims in Dadpur, Tarakeswar, Khanakul areas of the district and handed over Rs 2 lakh to each family.

At Dadpur, Banerjee promised all help to the daughter of Kiron Roy, who was killed by lightning on that day.

He also went to the residence of Harun at Baganpara village and promised to look into his widow's request for a job since she has to support her children and an ailing father-in-law.

The TMC MP also visited the homes of those killed in the lightning strikes in Singur, Haripal, and Khanakul areas.

On Wednesday, Banerjee, who is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had met the kin of the victims in Murshidabad district.

At least 27 people were killed in lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in three districts of south Bengal on Monday, with Hooghly district recording the highest number of 11 deaths.

