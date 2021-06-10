Left Menu

Karnataka HC orders against conduct of Mysuru mayor elections till June 21

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered against the conduct of the mayor elections for Mysuru Mahanagar Palika tomorrow (June 11) till June 21 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered against the conduct of the mayor elections for Mysuru Mahanagar Palika tomorrow (June 11) till June 21 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The High Court said that in the present situation, it is not right to hold elections and the elections not be held till June 21, keeping in mind the pandemic situation.

A petition had been filed by Pradeep Chandra, corporator of the Mysuru Mahanagara Palika challenging the mayoral election in Mysore at this point of time. The High Court inquired into the matter and gave the interim order. The lawyer for the petitioner, LM Chidanandaya told the court that COVID-19 infection is high in Mysore and if the election is held in such a situation, people are more likely to come together.

He said that it was dangerous and asked the High Court to postpone the election. Rukmini Madegowda was disqualified from the Mayor post after reports surfaces of her caste certificate allegedly being fake. (ANI)

