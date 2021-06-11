BJP MP Locket Chatterjee faces protest; governor accuses police of inaction

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Thursday faced protests by some people claiming to be ruling Trinamool Congress supporters at Pandua in Hooghly district when she went to a rural hospital there.

Following the incident, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the police of inaction and questioned the law and order situation in the state.

''The state of collapsing law and order can be assessed from the scenario that MP Locket Chatterjee was subjected to such treatment with hooligans coming too close to MP's vehicle with aggressive posturing and on occasions also smacked the car with hand. Police inaction,'' the governor tweeted.

Chatterjee, an MP from Hooghly constituency, went to the hospital following allegations that a doctor had been manhandled by some miscreants there.

She left after facing protests from some people claiming to be TMC supporters.

''The incident happened in front of the police. It is clear from this how the law and order situation is in the state,'' Chatterjee, who had unsuccessfully contested the recent assembly election, told reporters later.

