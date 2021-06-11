U.S. vows to review trade cooperation with Nicaragua if elections unfair

The United States is prepared to review "trade-related activities" with Nicaragua, including Managua's participation in the Central America free trade agreement, if the country's coming elections are not free and fair, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, told reporters Washington does not currently see conditions for democratic elections under the "repressive" measures imposed by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, and urged the Organization of American States to address the issue.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)