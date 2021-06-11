U.S. VP Harris will meet Texas lawmakers who blocked Republican voting bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 03:27 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Texas lawmakers on Wednesday who blocked a voting bill that would have made it "significantly harder" to vote, her spokesperson said.
Harris has been tasked by U.S. President Joe Biden with expanding voting rights in the United States.
