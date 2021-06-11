U.S. VP Harris will meet Texas lawmakers who blocked Republican voting bill

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Texas lawmakers on Wednesday who blocked a voting bill that would have made it "significantly harder" to vote, her spokesperson said.

Harris has been tasked by U.S. President Joe Biden to lead the administration’s efforts on voting rights as Republican state lawmakers across the country attempt to enact voting restrictions. Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives boycotted a legislative session on May 31, blocking a vote on an election reform bill that critics say would make it harder for Blacks and Hispanics to vote.

