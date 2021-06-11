White House says questions need to be addressed about infrastructure deal
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2021 05:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 05:06 IST
The White House, commenting on a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal reached on Thursday, said details on the agreement's policies and how to pay for it still need to be addressed.
Senior White House staff and members of the Cabinet "will work with the Senate group in the days ahead to get answers to those questions, as we also consult with other Members in both the House and the Senate on the path forward," the White House said in a statement.
