Could have procured vaccines for all with money collected in taxes on fuel: Priyanka slams Centre

Attacking the Centre, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said a lot could have been done, including procuring vaccines for all, with the money collected in taxes on petrol and diesel during the COVID-19 pandemic, but nothing was done.

Congress leaders and party workers on Friday held symbolic protests at petrol pumps in several parts of the city, demanding a complete rollback of fuel price hike.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''During the pandemic, Modi government collected taxes on petrol-diesel: Rs 2.74 lakh crore.'' ''What all could have been done with this money: Vaccines for the whole country (Rs 67,000 crore)+ oxygen plants in 718 districts+ AIIMS hospital in 29 states + Rs 6,000 as help to 25 crore poor people. But nothing was done,'' the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag 'BJPLootingIndia'.

