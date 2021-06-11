Left Menu

Could have procured vaccines for all with money collected in taxes on fuel: Priyanka slams Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 14:28 IST
  • India

Attacking the Centre, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said a lot could have been done, including procuring vaccines for all, with the money collected in taxes on petrol and diesel during the COVID-19 pandemic, but nothing was done.

Congress leaders and party workers on Friday held symbolic protests at petrol pumps in several parts of the city, demanding a complete rollback of fuel price hike.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''During the pandemic, Modi government collected taxes on petrol-diesel: Rs 2.74 lakh crore.'' ''What all could have been done with this money: Vaccines for the whole country (Rs 67,000 crore)+ oxygen plants in 718 districts+ AIIMS hospital in 29 states + Rs 6,000 as help to 25 crore poor people. But nothing was done,'' the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag 'BJPLootingIndia'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

