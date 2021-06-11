Left Menu

New York lawmakers pass bill allowing gender-neutral 'X' option in govt documents

The New York bill will also remove the requirement of consent from any party other than the individual while petitioning for a change of name, the statement said. President Joe Biden had issued a proclamation to mark the start of Pride Month on June 1, urging Congress to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination by passing the Equality Act and pointing to a lack of protection of their rights in many states.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 14:31 IST
New York lawmakers pass bill allowing gender-neutral 'X' option in govt documents
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

The New York state assembly has passed a bill that would allow people who do not identify as either male or female to use "X" as a marker to designate their sex on drivers' licenses, as the LGBTQ community commemorates Pride Month across the United States. The new marker would help transgender, nonbinary and intersex individuals' identity be recognized in government documents, according to a Thursday statement https://nyassembly.gov/Press/?sec=story&story=97536 from Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblymember Daniel O'Donnell.

"The provisions in this bill will make life safer, reduce the stigma and affirm the identities for so many of our friends and neighbors," O'Donnell said in the statement. The New York bill will also remove the requirement of consent from any party other than the individual while petitioning for a change of name, the statement said.

President Joe Biden had issued a proclamation to mark the start of Pride Month on June 1, urging Congress to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination by passing the Equality Act and pointing to a lack of protection of their rights in many states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021