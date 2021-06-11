Left Menu

BJP's Mukul Roy meets Mamata; likely to rejoin TMC

Amid speculation that he will rejoin the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Mukul Roy is holding a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:15 IST
BJP national vice president Mukul Roy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid speculation that he will rejoin the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Mukul Roy is holding a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday. The meeting is underway at the Trinamool Congress Bhavan in Kolkata.

TMC top brass including Abhishek Banerjee is present at the meeting. Sources said Roy has been feeling suffocated in BJP.

Roy contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Krishnangar Uttar constituency and defeated TMC candidate actor Koushani Mukherjee. Roy's meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee comes a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Mukul Roy, a founding member of TMC, had changed camps and joined BJP in November 2017. (ANI)

