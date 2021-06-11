China urges U.S. and Russian nuclear cuts and progress in Iran talks
Wang, addressing the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament, said "unilateral bullying acts of the United States" were the root cause of the Iranian nuclear issue. He said that as nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna were in a "final sprint", parties to the 2015 big-power agreement with Iran, the JPCOA, must redouble diplomatic efforts to "bring the JCPOA back on track".
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States and Russia on Friday to cut their nuclear arsenals, days before U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Geneva. Wang, addressing the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament, said "unilateral bullying acts of the United States" were the root cause of the Iranian nuclear issue.
He said that as nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna were in a "final sprint", parties to the 2015 big-power agreement with Iran, the JPCOA, must redouble diplomatic efforts to "bring the JCPOA back on track". Then-president Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018. U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood urged China to engage in talks on risk reduction and strategic stability, saying he regretted that U.S. efforts have been "rebuffed".
