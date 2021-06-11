Andhra Congress holds protest against fuel hike, demands rollback

Andhra Pradesh Congress on Friday held a protest demanding immediate rollback of fuel price hike. Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Vice president Mastan Vali, AICC members N Narasimha Rao and Rajiv Ratan participated in the agitation.

Congress leaders slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the rise in fuel prices. "Though crude oil prices are reduced all over the world, the fuel prices are not reduced in India," said Congress leaders.

Advertisement

They further said that Jagan had demanded a rollback when he was in opposition, but is not raising his voice against PM Modi, after becoming the CM. "Petroleum products should be brought into the ambit of GST," they demanded. Congress is holding a nationwide "symbolic protest" in front of petrol pumps today across the country against rising fuel prices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)