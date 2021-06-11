Protest against fuel prices: UP Congress chief, party workers detained in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and other party workers were detained by police ahead of their protest against the hike in fuel prices.

Party’s media convener Lalan Kumar said the UP Congress chief was not allowed to step out of his house and later taken to the Eco Garden, along with the workers.

The Congress workers were scheduled to stage a protest at a filling station in the busy Hazratganj area and then march towards the Vidhan Sabha as part of their protest, Lalan Kumar said. I was not allowed to step out of the house in the morning and later brought to the Eco Garden where about 350 party workers, including MLC Dipak Singh and other-officer bearers were present, Lallu told PTI over the phone. “This shows the dictatorial attitude of the government. We were stopped from raising the matter which concerns the common people of the state and the country,” Lallu said. Similar protests have been staged across the state, he said, adding that party leaders were “arrested” in Allahabad. The Congress workers held demonstrations in a peaceful manner to register protest against the unprecedented hike in fuel prices on the call of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Lalan Kumar said.PTI SAB RDK RDK

