Close ally of Kremlin critic Navalny put on wanted list in Russia

Ivan Zhdanov, a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the head of Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, has been put on a federal wanted list, according to Russia's interior ministry.

A Russian court this week ruled that the foundation was an extremist organisation, effectively outlawing it.

