Close ally of Kremlin critic Navalny put on wanted list in Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:13 IST
Close ally of Kremlin critic Navalny put on wanted list in Russia
Ivan Zhdanov, a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the head of Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, has been put on a federal wanted list, according to Russia's interior ministry.

A Russian court this week ruled that the foundation was an extremist organisation, effectively outlawing it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

