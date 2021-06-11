Close ally of Kremlin critic Navalny put on wanted list in Russia
Ivan Zhdanov, a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the head of Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, has been put on a federal wanted list, according to Russia's interior ministry.
A Russian court this week ruled that the foundation was an extremist organisation, effectively outlawing it.
