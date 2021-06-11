Congress holds demo on hike in price of fuel

Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:26 IST
Puducherry, June 11 (PTI): The opposition Congress held demonstrations at retail outlets of petrol and diesel here on Friday to condemn the rise in prices of fuel and the alleged failure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to rein in the prices.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy, the lone Congress Member of Parliament from Puducherry V Vaithilingam and a host of functionaries of the party participated in the demonstration.

The protest was held in response to the call given by AICC to flay the hike in fuel prices.

Addressing reporters after the demonstration, Narayanasamy said the Centre was keeping mum without taking steps to bring down the prices. The price had shot up several times during the last couple of years, causing hardships to the people.

The hike in petroleum prices was causing a cascading effect on different sectors and prices of essentials were shooting up, he said.

He said when the Congress was in power in the Centre, the price of fuel was under control.

