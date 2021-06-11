Instead of fighting, Centre should work with states: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said instead of abusing and fighting with state governments, the Centre should work with them.

Kejriwal tagged a media report according to which Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad blamed the Kejriwal government over allegedly failing to provide ration and oxygen to the people.

In response, Kejriwal said the country will progress when 130 crore people, all the state governments and the Centre work together as 'Team India'.

''Today people want to see such a leadership at the Centre which, instead of abusing and fighting the state governments all day, takes everyone along. ''The country will progress when 130 crore people, all the state governments and the Centre work together as Team India, Abusing so much is not good,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

