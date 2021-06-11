Left Menu

Germany's Merkel to visit Biden at White House on July 15

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit President Joe Biden in Washington on July 15 to affirm "the deep bilateral ties" between the two countries, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit President Joe Biden in Washington on July 15 to affirm "the deep bilateral ties" between the two countries, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. "The leaders will discuss their commitment to close cooperation on a range of common challenges, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the threat of climate change, and promoting economic prosperity and international security based on our shared democratic values," Psaki said.

The announcement was made on the first day of the Group of Seven summit in England. Biden has hosted two other world leaders since taking office, Japan and South Korea.

