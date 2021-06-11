Left Menu

CM Stalin extends birthday wishes to Lalu Prasad Yadav

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:43 IST
CM Stalin extends birthday wishes to Lalu Prasad Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday greeted Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday.

''Many more Happy Returns of the Day to the Champion of Social Justice, brother @laluprasadrjd who has been at the forefront to uphold secularism, socio economic equality and to empower the downtrodden,'' Stalin tweeted.

The former Bihar Chief Minister celebrated his 74th birthday with his family. His daughter Misa Bharti posted pictures of the celebration on her twitter handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021