CM Stalin extends birthday wishes to Lalu Prasad Yadav

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday greeted Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday.

''Many more Happy Returns of the Day to the Champion of Social Justice, brother @laluprasadrjd who has been at the forefront to uphold secularism, socio economic equality and to empower the downtrodden,'' Stalin tweeted.

The former Bihar Chief Minister celebrated his 74th birthday with his family. His daughter Misa Bharti posted pictures of the celebration on her twitter handle.

